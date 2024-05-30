The Forum for Accountability and Justice (FAAJ) has demanded the immediate dismissal of the Director General of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Kofi Bosompem Osafo Maafo, over the controversial sale of SSNIT hotels to Minister of Food and Agriculture Bryan Acheampong.

In a statement released on Thursday, May 30, FAAJ expressed disappointment and concern over Osafo Maafo’s silence on calls to halt the sale process, despite allegations of irregularities and unconstitutional processes involved.

The group alleged that Osafo Maafo has been preoccupied with selling off the hotels to his party cronies since his appointment as Deputy Director-General in charge of Investment & Development.

FAAJ accused Osafo Maafo of disrespecting the demands of Ghanaian workers and snubbing investigations by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ). The group believes that Osafo Maafo’s actions are part of a grand scheme of state capture and must be resisted by all well-meaning Ghanaians.

The Forum has called on the appointing authorities to dismiss Osafo Maafo as SSNIT Director General with immediate effect and to stop the sale of the hotels, which they believe is against the interest of the people of Ghana.

The group has threatened to engage in a series of demonstrations to demand accountability and justice if demands are not met.

“While we count on the President not to embolden the perceived “Clearing Agent” tag by refusing to act on our call and that being echoed by many well-meaning Ghanaians in the interest of accountability and justice, we serve notice of our intention to contribute and collaborate with all individuals and groups to engage in series of serious demonstration to demand Accountability and Justice in the name and interest of our motherland- Ghana.”

