Labour Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah says he is still engaging stakeholders to address issues concerning the sale of SSNIT hotels to Agriculture Minister, Bryan Acheampong.

He said this after meeting Organised Labour in Accra on Thursday.

The meeting resulted from the president’s instruction to the employment minister to discuss the issues related to the deal with organised labour.

Mr Awuah told journalists “I have already met with management of SSNIT. I have met with the board of NPRA and I am still consulting. Labour is the third stakeholder I have met… Allow me to have a full disclosure of the issues pertaining to the topical issues around now. And then if need be at an appropriate time I will address you on it.”

Earlier, SSNIT had a meeting with organised labour. They assured the labour representatives that the deal to sell the hotels was not yet finalised and negotiations were still in progress.

However, despite this assurance, organised labour is adamant that the entire deal should be scrapped.

