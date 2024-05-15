Rapper Kofi Jamar has made an astonishing revelation that he has never been a member of the Asakaa Boys.

The Asakaa Boys, a nine-member crew from Kumasi, have been making waves with their drill music. O’Kenneth, Jay Bahd, Kawabanga, Cedi City Boy, Reggie, Kwaku DMC, Sean Lifer, Rabby Jones, and Braa Benk have been grinding, crafting their sound and learning the ropes of music production and promotion.

Known in real life as Derrick Osei Kuffour Prempeh, Kofi Jamar is best known for his hit song Ekorso which evolved from the viral Kumerica/Asaaka trend and features Yaw Tog and YPee.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on The Chat hosted by Ekow Koomson on Citi TV, Kofi Jamar addressed the misconception of being a member of the Asakaa Boys.

“Let me clear this…I was never a member of the Asakaa group … but I was just familiar with them… We all came out from the same city in Kumasi and around that time I was ahead in the city making music and they were around[Asakaa] so as they came out a lot of people started to connect us with them but they are the Asakaa and we have the people who came out from the Kumerican movement… People like Kweku Flick, Frimpong, and King Paluta all came from the Kumerican movement”

Kofi Jamar clarified that he has friends in the Asakaa Boys’ management and even collaborated with Jahbad, and Ypee on a recent track.

Delving into his new project, the ”Ekorso” rapper said fans should expect fireworks. “I have released my new song ‘Bold’ which is a statement I want to make after my long break and I have also collaborated on ‘Wombom’ with Kofi Mole and Y. I am coming out like a new artiste.”

Watch the Video below