The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has mocked Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), using his campaign slogan “IT IS POSSIBLE.”

In a Facebook post on Friday, May 17, Gyamfi listed several perceived failures of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, framing them within the “IT IS POSSIBLE” slogan.

Below is the full post by Sammy Gyamfi

SAMMY GYAMFI WRITES ON HIS FACEBOOK WALL AND X HANDLE:

Folks, one profound campaign message of the NPP and Alhaji Bawumia that I agree with, is their campaign slogan, “IT IS POSSIBLE”.

This is because:

1. IT IS POSSIBLE for one dollar to cross GH¢20 under the watch of Bawumia, having increased from GH¢4 in 2016 to over GH¢15 already.

2. IT IS POSSIBLE for the rate of unemployment to cross 20% under the watch of Bawumia, having increased from 8.4% in 2016 to 14.7% already.

3. IT IS POSSIBLE for the price of a gallon of petrol to cross GH¢100 under the watch of Bawumia, having increased from GH¢14 in 2016 to over GH¢68 already.

4. IT IS POSSIBLE for the public debt to cross GH¢1 trillion under the watch of Bawumia, having increased from GH¢120 billion in 2016 to over GH¢630 billion already.

5. IT IS POSSIBLE for Ghana to lose over $10 billion to corruption under the watch of Bawumia, having lost $2 billion dollars through the stinking PDS scandal he personally orchestrated.

6. IT IS POSSIBLE for deceptive Bawumia to hoodwink some unsuspecting Ghanaians with his plagiarized promises to scrap the E-Levy, Bet levy, and the emissions levy, having failed to move the nation from taxation to production.

7. And oh, IT IS POSSIBLE for Bawumia to deceive drivers with his promise to provide them with electric cars, having failed to deliver the concrete roads he promised them in 2017.

Indeed, IT IS VERY POSSIBLE!!!

#Bawuliar is spot on on this one.