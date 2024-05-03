The court is now hearing from Georgia Longstreet, a paralegal with the NY District Attorney’s Office who reviewed 10,000 social media posts for this trial.

The day started with the continued testimony of Doug Daus, a forensic analyst who examined Michael Cohen’s iPhone – which contained a massive 39,745 contacts.

Cohen is expected to testify later in the trial, as is porn star Stormy Daniels, but the judge will not say when out of concern for the witnesses’ safety.

Justice Juan Merchan also clarified today that Trump has an ”absolute right” to testify in his trial despite a gag order, after the ex-president claimed he couldn’t.

This historic New York trial revolves around a 2016 hush-money payment Trump made to Daniels, who says she had sex with him.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal the payment and denies any sexual encounter with Daniels.