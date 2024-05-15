Traders at the Kumasi Central Market have threatened to storm the uncompleted market site with their goods and commodities if the construction firm fails to remove all barricades around the site by May 19.

In a petition dated May 14, the traders expressed their disappointment in the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, citing negligence and failure to complete the second phase of the Kumasi Central market project.

The project has been stalled for over a year and a half due to the renegotiation of a loan agreement following Ghana’s decision to seek a financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The traders, who have been conducting business in unsuitable conditions, are frustrated with the government’s failure to meet completion targets and feel neglected by the NPP government, which they say has ignored their pleas.

They have resolved to embark on five days of continued demonstration to press home their demand for work to resume on the project.

In the petition, the traders have given Contracta Construction Company Limited an ultimatum to remove all barricades around the project within seven days or face the consequences.

They also indicated that they are currently in talks with the Ghana Police Service to secure permission to embark on the demonstration, as permitted by Article 21(1d) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

