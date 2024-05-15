The Ghana National Gas Company has commissioned nine mechanised boreholes in Kpandai in the Northern Region of Ghana.

The boreholes, aimed at solving community water problems, were presented at a colourful commissioning on the campus of the College of Community Health Nursing in Nkanchina.

The College of Community Health Nursing trains highly skilled and professional nurses ready to fill gaps in the healthcare delivery system within Kpandai and the country at large.

Trainees of the college were glad for the commissioning, stating they would no longer have to travel long distances in search of water.

The various communities in Kpandai to benefit from the boreholes include Nkanchina Nursing College, Mbowura, Kabeso, Kachinke, Kakpeni, Jamboai, Jirandogo, Loloto and Lonto.

A defeated candidate in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Kpandai constituency, Richard Nyamah, commended Ghana Gas for providing water to nine communities in the Kpandai district.

He advised the College of Community Health Nursing students to spend most of their time in studies since they now have water on campus, unlike previous days when they had to travel to town to fetch from the Oti River.

“I want to appeal to you all after we’re done commissioning, take responsibility for it and make sure that you maintain it so that those after you will also take good care of it,” he said.

The Principal of the College of Community Health Nursing, Abdul Karim A. Hussein, appealed to corporate bodies to come to their aid since the school only runs one certificate programme.

He added that they have clearance to start a new diploma programme.

At the Mbowura community, the people could not stop but praised Ghana Gas and Richard Nyamah for honouring their promise to the various communities in the Kpandai district.

Other dignitaries at the event were the chief of Nkanchina, Nana Okumankwi I, queen mothers, traditional leaders, party members, MCEs and the townsfolk.

