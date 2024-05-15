Two siblings believed to be mentally unstable, are in police custody after allegedly burning down their house in Abuakwa Manhyia, located in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The fire resulted in the death of their mother.

According to the Assembly Member for the area, the brothers had an altercation with their grandmother, who lives in the same house and threatened to burn her alive.

Sensing danger, their grandmother quickly went to the police station to report the threat.

While their grandmother was away, the brothers set the house on fire. Unbeknownst to them, their sick mother was inside the house, leading to her death.

By the time firefighters managed to control the blaze, the entire house had been destroyed, and the mother had perished in the fire.

The charred body of the victim has been taken to the morgue, and the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Recounting the incident to Citi News on Wednesday, Evans Opoku, the Assembly Member for the Abuakwa-Manhyia Electoral Area, said “It was intentional, he was trying to burn the house and he wanted to kill his grandmother but the grandmother rushed to the police station to report the guy that the guy has threatened to kill her.

“So, what he was doing was to burn the house and the grandmother too. Not knowing that the grandmother had left. So, before they realised someone was burnt it was the guy’s mother.

“They were two so the police arrested them. The police said that the two people caused the incident, so they arrested them yesterday.”

