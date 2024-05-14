The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced a significant initiative aimed at assisting renal patients in need.

Starting in June, the NHIA will allocate over GH¢2 million to support patients requiring dialysis treatment.

Dr. DaCosta Aboagye, CEO of the NHIA, unveiled this initiative.

The Renal Patients Association of Ghana has voiced concerns regarding the recent hike in dialysis costs, which have surged from GH¢380 to GH¢491.

This increase comes after the association previously contested a similar rise in costs earlier this year.

Members of the association fear that this latest increase will further exacerbate the financial strain on patients who are already grappling with outstanding bills.

Major Baffour Kojo Ahenkorah, the association’s spokesperson, has called on philanthropic organizations to assist patients while they await Parliament’s reconvening on Friday to discuss the increase.

However, in an Eyewitness News interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM on Tuesday, Dr Aboagye stated that as part of its 20th anniversary, the Authority will assist needy renal patients requiring dialysis in major hospitals across the country, including Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), and Tamale Teaching Hospital.

He mentioned that they would cover two sessions for each of these patients, who total about 600, from June until the end of this year.