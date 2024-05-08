The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has strongly criticised the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and issued a two-week ultimatum to its internal auditor, Ridwan Kokroko to provide details of an amount of GH¢110,000 of revenue that is not accounted for.

The Auditor General’s report revealed that six revenue collectors of the AMA failed to lodge an amount of GH¢151,000 into the assembly’s account.

Officials from the AMA, in response, say part of the funds has been retrieved, with an amount of GH¢110,000 still missing.

The chairman of the committee, James Klutse Avedzi said the negligence of the internal auditor is to blame for the situation hence the need to provide a receipt of the money in two weeks or will be made to refund the money.

“Don’t think that this committee doesn’t know anything. You are not doing your work as an auditor. You are not! I don’t believe that an officer is not well, and for that matter, the file cannot be retrieved.

“We are giving you two weeks to go and locate the file and show it to the auditors to ensure that lodgement had been made for these GH¢110,000 and if you fail, we will make you pay the money.”

