The National Anti-Cocoa Smuggling Task Force division of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has intercepted some smuggled cocoa beans at Mpraeso in the Kwahu South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The team comprising the National Security Personnel acted on a tip-off during their daily routine surveillance within the Kwahu block, which led to the arrest of the smugglers.

The 130 bags of cocoa beans which were smuggled through Suhum to Mpraeso, were planned to be smuggled through to Afram Plains River in the Kwahu Afram Plains South, where they would have made a subsequent exit to Volta Region and then finally into Togo.

The suspects 55-year-old Kwasi Edem and 28-year-old Dennis Hodo who were in charge of the tipper truck are currently in Police custody at the Mpraeso Central Police Station assisting investigations.

The smugglers according to sources had concealed the 130 bags of cocoa beans under chippings in the tipper truck, which has been identified as a new modus operandi, to swindle security officers at various checkpoints.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwahu South, Emmanuel Atta Ofori, Snr briefed the media on the arrest and indicated that the operation which started two years ago has led to the apprehension of several smugglers who exited Ghanaian corridors to Togo.

The MCE who charged his colleague DCEs and MCEs to remain vigilant and tighten security, vowed to clamp down on activities of cocoa smugglers.

“All the barriers that the Government has deployed security men to, let’s be on the lookout. It is not only in our waters that such activities happen. But I say emphatically, that no smuggled goods will bypass our supervision here.

“So, I’m stating this, and also charging my fellow MMDCEs, whoever is positioned at an entry point should be vigilant. Security agencies should also be vigilant. Inhabitants of this town should also be vigilant; we are the ones carrying out this act.

