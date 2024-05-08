President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged the government’s commitment to providing necessary support to local manufacturing companies in Ghana in the wake of recent economic downturn.

The President made this promise during a working visit to Blue Skies Company Limited in Doboro, close to Nsawam.

The visit to Blue Skies Company Limited, a local fruit processing firm that has been operating in Ghana for 25 years and currently employs 4,500 Ghanaians, comes amid reports of several international and local companies facing closure due to economic difficulties.

Group CEO Hugh Pile emphasized the need for government support to expand their operations and address challenges in the pineapple industry.

“We believe agriculture is the beating heart of our success but the pineapple industry in this country has faced real challenges. It has shrunk and shrunk and shrunk. So how can we find ways to support farmers to reengage with Pineapple.”

Upon touring the facility and addressing the company’s staff, President Akufo-Addo expressed his admiration for the work being done at Blue Skies and assured the management of the government’s support.

He stated, “I’m impressed with the work of the company. With people like you, there’s hope for the future. I have assured your bosses of the government’s support to the company.”