A day after Rishi Sunak called an election for 4 July, he and Keir Starmer begin their campaigns.

Speaking from Derbyshire, Sunak tells the BBC that economic stability has returned.

He also confirms that flights to Rwanda, removing migrants who cross the Channel in small boats, will not set off before the election.

At a rally in Kent, Starmer says it’s “time to turn the page” and to “end the chaos.”

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage confirms he won’t stand in the general election, but he will help the Reform UK campaign

