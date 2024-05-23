The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticised the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision not to extend the limited voter registration exercise, describing it as premature.

Previously, the EC had suggested that it might consider extending the deadline for the limited voter registration exercise if necessary. However, it has now declared that it is “not feasible” to extend the deadline for the ongoing exercise.

Despite encountering technical issues during the first two days of the exercise, the EC has reported that the process has since been proceeding smoothly across the country without any hindrances.

The voter registration exercise, which commenced on May 7, 2024, is set to conclude on May 27, 2024.

In a Wednesday interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Dr Rashid Tanko-Computer, the NDC Deputy Director of Elections and IT, suggested that the EC could have waited until 48 hours before the deadline to make a decision on whether or not to extend it.

“This EC they don’t learn from their mistakes, they don’t learn at all. The same thing happened in 2023. We told them. They thought we were joking, they extended it. Now this one, the same thing in the earlier stages, our running mate Madam Opoku-Agyemang mentioned it and told them because the first two days virtually some districts could not register [they should extend].”

“… I thought it was too early for Mr Tetteh to have said that they will not extend it. At least 48 hours to the registration we can look at the numbers, we can look at the queues and all that and that one they will give us insight as to whether to extend it or not to extend,” he stated.

