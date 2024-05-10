The driver of the bus has been detained, authorities say.

Footage shows the bus swerving into oncoming traffic, colliding with two cars before breaking through the bridge barrier and falling into the water – sinking within seconds.

The accident took place on the Potseluev Bridge over the Moika River in the historic city centre on Friday afternoon.

At least three people have died and several more are in hospital after a bus crashed and fell into a river in the Russian city of St Petersburg, local officials say.

An estimated 20 people were on board at the time of the incident, according to Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Authorities said the accident left four people in critical condition and two others seriously injured.

Officials say the incident happened after the driver of the bus lost control when turning into the bridge from Bolshaya Morskaya Street.

“Rescuers took nine people out of the sunken bus,” the Emergency Ministry said on social media. “Unfortunately, three people died.”

CCTV footage from the scene appears to show passers-by jumping in the water to attempt to rescue passengers.

According to Russian reports, Idris Gadzhiev, Shahban Jabrailov and Muhammad Hasanov were among those who jumped into the river.

“We were driving to Friday prayers when we saw the bus falling into the river,” Mr Gadzhiev told the Fontanka website.

“We weren’t being heroes but just fulfilling our civic duty,” Mr Jabrailov said.

Footage later released by the authorities shows emergency services lifting the bus out of the river using heavy machinery.

The Emergency Ministry later said rescue operations had been completed.

The Potseluev Bridge is in the centre of St Petersburg, around 1.5km (0.9 miles) from the Hermitage Museum.