The National Democratic Congress’ Constituency Secretary for Mpohor in the Western Region, Bernard Afful, and another individual have been arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in the registration of a minor at the Apatanta polling station in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Roger Miller, the proprietor of a Preparatory School in the constituency, and the NDC executive were reportedly picked up on Thursday, May 9, 2024, following a tip-off.

They have subsequently been granted a police enquiry bill.

In a related development, the New Patriotic Party’s Constituency Treasurer for Mpohor, Frank Nkrumah, is also said to have been arrested for the same offence.

He was arrested Friday morning by the Police and is currently in police custody.

His arrest followed a criminal complaint reportedly filed with the police by the NDC Constituency Executives for Mpohor on Thursday.

The Electoral Commission started the limited voter registration on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, to register persons who had turned 18 years old and others who couldn’t get the opportunity to register in previous registration exercises.

The exercise will end on May 27.