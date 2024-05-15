A serious altercation erupted between the security personnel of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) officials, leading to a physical confrontation.

A video available to Citi News captured the tense moments between the two groups at the Ghana Port Security and immigration service.

Information gathered indicates that a group of about 12 GPHA security members, at Meridian Port Services (MPS), allegedly barged into the GIS office at MPS to apprehend two officers after a disagreement during standard vessel checks on the MSC DYMPHNA.

It is reported that the GPHA security insisted on searching the officers upon completion of their inspection duties.

GPHA security, Immigration officers clash at Tema port. #CitiNewsroom pic.twitter.com/OCqQ7hbrLD — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) May 15, 2024

However, one Inspector made it clear that they could search their bags but rejected their request to search the individual officers because he claimed under no circumstance should a male search a female officer.

This however did not go down well with the GPHA Security which resulted in the trading of insults and physical harassment.

The confrontation resulted in the tearing of the uniform belonging to an officer identified as AICO II Boadu.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital