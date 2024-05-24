The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Hohoe constituency in the Volta Region has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of transporting people from Togo to participate in the ongoing limited voter registration.

The NDC alleged that the NPP has been transporting people in buses and pickups in large numbers to register them ahead of the December 7 general elections.

Speaking to Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the NDC’s Hohoe constituency secretary, Prosper Kumi said, “There were buses and pickups that were bringing people from a community in Togo to Wli Todzi on the Ghana side to be registered. Per estimates, we had 155 people and 199 registered on the first and second days respectively.”

“Some are being bused to the Hohoe registration centre. These people were not able to respond to basic questions like their date of birth and their house numbers and they were speaking French and cannot speak the local language,” the constituency secretary further alleged.

Harry Abedenego, the first vice chairman for the NPP in Hohoe denied the allegations and described them as strange.

He said the NDC is only raising concerns because they are afraid the people of Wli Todzi will vote to retain John Peter Amewu and the NPP in the upcoming polls.

“It is very strange that the NDC will today accuse the NPP of bringing foreigners to register. The community they are talking about is a Ghanaian town so what is the crime about them registering for the voter ID card?

“It is not true that we are bringing in Togolese to register. Peter Amewu’s mother is from Wli Todzi and you can remember that he [Peter Amewu] was often accused of being a Togolese and so the people are afraid that the people of the town will vote for Amewu and the NPP and that is what they are afraid of.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital