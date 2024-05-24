The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says a planned meeting of its leadership will determine if it will call for an extension of the limited voter registration or not.

The party says it will review the numbers registered so far by the Electoral Commission (EC) and decide its next step.

Political parties and civil society groups have called for an extension of the limited voter registration exercise which is expected to end on Monday, May 27, 2024, but the EC has stated that extending the registration is not feasible.



Director of Elections and Research for the NPP, Evans Nimako in an interview on Citi News said the NPP is satisfied with the registration process so far.

“Our position is that as many as people are qualified under the law, they should be given the opportunity to register.

“So if we are saying that they [EC] are expecting 632,000 and at the end of the day, 700,000 people come out, does it mean that the excess of 77,000, they are not going to register them?”

