The African Center for Economic Transformation (ACET) has called on Ghanaians to fight to fix and strengthen Ghana’s democracy.

According to ACET, an alternative to democracy which is tyranny and autocracy will be detrimental to the growth of the country and must therefore be resisted.

In an interaction with the media at a workshop dubbed Compact Citizens’ Engagement, the president of ACET, K.Y Amoako explained that Ghana’s democracy is seen in Africa as the best hence the need for Ghanaians to pride themselves in it and fight to fix the lapses.

“We have been through a lot of governments, military dictatorship, one-man rule and you have them in other countries, but to me, there is something about democracy that is so critical. The ability to speak your mind, the freedom of the press, and individual liberties are essential to development.

“But it is true that for a number of reasons, democracy is faltering around the world, not only in Africa. And as [Barack] Obama said, democracy can win if we fight for it. So to me, an alternative to democracy, autocracy, and one-man rule, people say is a strong man but you may not get the very strong man you want.

“So we need to have a good democracy. We have seen many African countries as a beacon of democracy in Africa. We have to be proud of that. And we need to fix what is not working.”

