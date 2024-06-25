The creative director behind Stonebwoy’s stellar performance at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards [TGMA] Elizabeth Efua Sutherland has revealed that it took her less than a week to create the stagecraft.

The 25th TGMA which took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre[AICC] on Saturday, June 1, 2024, was filled with celebrity appearances, but one performance truly stole the show: Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla, not only took home the coveted “Artiste of the Year” award and the artiste with the most awards on the night[6] but also dominated the stage with his live band.

The iconic Afro-Dancehall/Reggae artiste performed songs including ”Manodzi” which features multiple Grammy-award-winning songstresses Angélique Kidjo and ‘Your Body” an unreleased song.

His world-class performance left a lasting impression on a massive audience, not just the 3 million watching live, but on fans around the world.

Speaking with Ekow Koomson on The Chat – an entertainment show on ChannelOne TV, Efua Sutherland, who was answering a question in line with the number of days it took her to create such an outstanding stagecraft said:

“This was less than a week…We got the call quite late… I normally put such an act within 6 weeks…It’s great to see people appreciate the hard work”.

According to Efua Sutherland who is following in the footsteps of her legendary late grandmother, Efua Theodora Sutherland – a playwright, dramatist, and poet, she enjoys working with “conscious artistes” – a quality she sees in Stonebwoy.

Watch the full interview below