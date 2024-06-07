The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed scepticism over a recent survey conducted by the Director of Research and Innovation, of the Kumasi Technical University, Professor Smart Sarpong, which suggests that voters prefer Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next President of Ghana.

The survey, conducted across various regions of Ghana, reportedly indicates a strong preference for Bawumia, who is currently serving as the Vice President. It showed that Dr Bawumia leads as the preferred Presidential Candidate with 38.9% in the 2024 general elections.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama trails with 36.1%. The survey stated that Bawumia leads in Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono, Central, Eastern, North East, Western, and Western North.

The survey maintained that all other Presidential aspirants put together are making up to 3.6% gains. The survey also indicated that about 21.4 % of prospective voters are yet to decide which Presidential candidate to vote for as of the end of April 2024.

Speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Thursday, the Deputy Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, questioned the credibility of these findings, stating that the survey does not accurately reflect the sentiments of the Ghanaian electorate.

He said that Prof Sarpong was a known lover of the NPP and Dr Bawumia for which reason the survey was questionable.

“The credibility of the researcher is as important as the research work. And so, if I wanted to look at the research work of Sarpong, I would have outrightly attributed many stories to him. I will just say that look he is a known NPP person, we know him from Kumasi Technical University.

“We know his penchant love for the NPP. We know his agape love for Dr Bawumia in fact in many of his releases as far back as November, he said in his own interest, he feels that Dr Bawumia should be president of this country.”

