John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that his party is determined to win the December 7 polls to rescue Ghana from the current crisis in which the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has plunged the country.

While addressing mourners at the funeral of the late John Tia Akologo, a former Minister of Information at Duusi in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region, Mr Mahama said an NDC win will be a win for Ghana.

“We are determined to win this election. We are determined to win this election, not for ourselves and not for NDC, but we’re winning this election for Ghana.

“This election is between Ghana and the NPP, not NDC and NPP because we need to reset our nation. We need to rescue our nation from the crisis in which it has been plunged by the NPP administration.”

He also called for peace saying “We expect that the elections will be peaceful because we know we’re going to win. If there’s going to be violence, it will not come from us, the NDC.”

John Tia Akologo died in the early hours of Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital after five consecutive terms as the Member of Parliament for Talensi from 1993 to 2012.

Profile of John Tia

John Akologu Tia (born 23 September 1954) is a politician and former Minister for Information in Ghana. He was the Member of Parliament for Talensi from 7 January 1993 until he lost to Robert Nachinab Doameng in the 2012 General elections.

Akologu was born at Gambaga in the Northern Region of Ghana.

He attended the Zobzia Primary School and then the Local Authority Middle School both at Gambaga. His secondary education was at the Tamale Secondary School from 1969 to 1974 where he obtained the GCE Ordinary Level.

He later obtained a Diploma in Journalism at the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 1980.

He was a student at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) from 2005 to 2008.

He was awarded the Certificate in Management in June 2006. He then got a Diploma in Public Administration in June 2007 and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration in 2008.

He got involved in local politics in 1982 when he became the Press Secretary of the Upper East Regional Secretariat of Peoples Defence Committees/Workers Defence Committees set up by the Provisional National Defence Council military government.

He was elected an MP in the 1992 parliamentary election as a National Democratic Congress candidate. He was the MP for Talensi constituency since the first parliament in the Fourth Republic in January 1993.

He was a Member of the ECOWAS Parliament from 2007. In 2009, he was appointed by late President Mills as Minister for Information.

