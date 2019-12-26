As part of efforts to promote agriculture and best agricultural practices in the country Heart of a Gold Incorporated USA, a non-profit organization has launched a project to construct 200 libraries across the country.

The five-year project which will be funded by donor partners at the cost of US$ 212 million will be constructed in only rural communities who are engaging in serious agro-forestry or want to venture into agriculture.

In an interview with Citi News at the official launch of the NGO at Kwamoso in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region, the founder of Heart of God Incorporated USA, Dr. Franklin Atta- Djan said the project is to encourage more people to venture into agriculture.

“The library project will be constructed in rural areas that are ready to go into agroforestry farming, if you are ready to farm or plant trees, mango, guava, pea or anything agro-forestry even palm we will come there to check if they qualify. After our assessment we will construct the library for you”. “The libraries will be fully stocked with books, tables, shelves, chairs and also have computers which will be installed for enhanced research. We will also get officials of the Ghana Library Board to run the library which will also provide employment for other people along the chain. We will provide grants and scholarships to 5 million children in rural communities and the aim is to promote rural community literacy.”

“We are investing about USD 212 million in this library project for 5 years and we will construct 200 libraries across the country, the concentration is only in the rural communities because we want to empower the less privileged, the vulnerable in the society and reduce poverty in the rural areas. As an NGO we are fully committed to contribute our quota for the greater good of the community and put smiles on the faces of many in rural areas,” Dr Atta- Djan added.

Heart of a Gold also presented solar-powered lights to chiefs and schools in the community to assist students to learn at night to improve their academic performance which has not been encouraging.