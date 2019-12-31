The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin says the doors of his constituency are open to Ghanaians, tourists and visiting members of the diaspora who are in Ghana as part of the historic ‘Year of Return’ Initiative to ”endeavour” to attend the Winneba Masquerade Festival on January 1, 2020.

The festival, ”a distinct cultural event marked at the start of each year,” is famous for participants’ use of a rich variety of masks, known locally as ’kaakamotobi, to conceal their identity during memorable colourful ceremonies dominated by the wearing of different types of indigenous regalia, historic ornaments and elegant costumes.

”The festival is easily the largest of its kind in the country and has been held annually since 1957, the year of Ghana’s Independence from British colonial rule”, says Hon Afenyo-Markin in a statement issued today.

The statement adds, ”For returnees visiting our beautiful country as part of the Year of Return Initiative, there can be no better way to climax their historic pilgrimage to Ghana than to make time to see, experience and enjoy every detail of the rich culture and traditions of the chiefs and people of Winneba during the Masquerade Festival.”

“Winneba is a fun-loving community of endearing and affable people ready to always welcome visitors of all kinds — foreign and domestic — to share in our rich culture, values and traditions in ways that leave lasting impressions and produce mutually beneficial experiences,” Hon Afenyo-Markin says.

The festival’s main force of attraction includes a fierce but healthy competition between five main groups of masqueraders — Red Cross, Nobles, Tumus, Egyaa and Royals. ”These groups will show off their colourful dresses and captivating ornaments while dancing skilfully to delightful brass band music. This year’s festivities will also feature a series of overnight events and after-parties to round off the celebrations,” says the statement.

It adds, ”Beach enthusiasts are encouraged to take advantage of their presence in the historic coastal township of Winneba to visit and spend quality time on our serene beaches”.

”Let me use this opportunity to wish all Ghanaians and visiting members of the diaspora a Merry Christmas and prosperous new year”, it says.