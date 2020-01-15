Africa Education Watch (AEF) has cast doubts about the Ghana Education Service’s new promotion process for teachers.

The GES on Friday, January 10 2020, announced that teachers in the country will now have to undergo an aptitude test before they get promoted.

According to a statement by the GES, the move was to ensure efficiency and effectiveness of the promotion process. Other categories of teachers will undergo interviews and the aptitude test before promotions.

This is supposed to be an improvement on the old system where staff were required to present their Appraisal Forms with endorsements by their school heads/supervisors, and a successful interview to gain promotion when they are due.

However, Africa Education Watch is of the opinion that both the old and new systems fail to address some vital necessities that are needed for the effectiveness of teachers.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Kofi Asare, the group say the process used by the GES “lack the essential ingredients of results based human resource management, essential for ensuring increased performance and accountability of teachers”.

The statement also bemoaned the fact that the promotion process is not linked to the success of the teacher in the classroom.

“One would have expected that a system of promotion that recognizes the output and outcomes of teachers’ work, would have been considered as a means of motivating teachers to teach efficiently, to achieve quality learning outcomes through their pupils and students in school and gain promotion, rather than the old and newly announced system which dwells on years of service, aptitude test and recommendation [which is not based on learning outcomes] by a supervisor”.

The statement further captured that since teachers usually refuse posting to rural and deprived communities, they expected the new promotion process to capture an incentive package for teachers in such areas.

“The new promotion processes does not take into cognizance the learning environments, as most teachers teach in rural deprived environments will be assessed on the same benchmarks, just as the previous one”. The statement finally “recommended that the process and criteria for promoting teaches must take into account: the quality of learning outcomes [student academic performance] produced by the teacher in class and the teaching environment [with a premium for teachers teaching in deprived, rural schools]”.

