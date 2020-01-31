Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, a son of former Vice President Aliu Mahama has formally joined the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary in the Yendi constituency in the Northern Region.

He picked nomination forms on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

He was accompanied by some supporters to the Yendi constituency office of the party where the constituency secretary, Fusheini Baba Zakaria handed the forms over to him.

Speaking after picking the forms, Alhaji Farouk Mahama said he was moved by the desire to change the fortunes of the Yendi constituency, a course his late father fought for.

“I want to leave a mark that there are people who are ready to change the game in Yendi,” he said and pledged to make Yendi the most developed city in the Northern region.

Alhaji Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama is the son of the late former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama (2001-2009).

Farouk Aliu Mahama is a Certified International Supply Chain Professional.

He is currently the Deputy Procurement Manager of the Ghana Cocoa Board.

He was born on April 27, 1981.

He started his basic education at Presby Experimental School in Tamale and later enrolled in the Achimota School in Accra.

He proceeded to Prempeh College in Kumasi for secondary school education and later to Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing.

He also holds a Master’s degree in Supply Chain Management from the Coventry University in England and a Certified International Supply Chain Professional from International Purchasing and Supply Chain Management Institute-USA.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has two sons, Maltiti Aliu Mahama Jr and Nurudeen Mahama with his wife Ayisha Mahama.