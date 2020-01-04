The Yapei Queen ferry has arrived in Dambai in the Oti Region and has started operations.

The Yapei Queen belonging to the Volta Lake Transport Company Limited was dispatched from Akosombo to Dambai following the breakdown of the Senchi ferry which rendered many travellers stranded along banks of the Oti River.

The Business Development Officer of the Volta Transport Company Limited Yakubu Tanko says there are plans to operate two ferries at Dambai.

“Now, the Yapei Queen has reached Dambai and it is working and it has started formal operations. They will work till they finish evacuation of all of the vehicles and by a week or two, we will bring in a new ferry. We will have to repair the Senchi ferry because we are looking at putting two ferries at Dambai.”

Last week, hundreds of travelers who were to use the Senchi Ferry to cross the Oti River at Dambai in the Oti Region were left stranded because the only Ferry in the area had developed a fault.

Many travellers were frustrated with their luggage on the Dambai and Krachi banks of the Oti River.

Among them was the Convener of the Krachi Youth Association, Daniel Asamoah who urged the Ministry Roads and Highways to immediately address the situation.

The Volta Lake Transportation Company Limited, Yakubu Tanko then promised that the Yapei Queen will be dispatched to Dambai to help with the situation.