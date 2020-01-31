The family of Felix Ameku Turkson, a teacher of the Takoradi Technical Institute, who passed away in the Dompoase crash that claimed 35 lives on January 14th have received GHS21,500 from the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) – MiLife Insurance.

Mr. Turkson was a contributor to the GNAT Heritage Cashback Plan, a life insurance policy developed by MiLife in partnership with GNAT which provides cover against death and total permanent disability from accident and illness.

The Western Regional Secretary of GNAT, Nicholas Taylor speaking at the presentation to the family in Takoradi said the initiative to partner MiLife Insurance was to augment the financial gains of members [teachers].

“We at GNAT have been advocating for teachers over the years but found it necessary to also help teachers safeguard their future whether alive or dead hence the partnership with MiLife Insurance. We commend MiLife Insurance for their swift response,” he said.

The Assistant General Manager in charge of Business Development at MiLife Insurance, Kwabena Nketsiah, said MiLife insurance is bent on satisfying and boosting the confidence of clients through the swift payment of claims.

“Insurance is all about claims payment, if you get people to buy insurance and when it comes to claims and you don’t pay it with speed it will erode the confidence that people have in the insurance industry. Ours is to make insurance very simple and affordable to all Ghanaians”.

MiLife Insurance has over the years been a force to reckon with through its policies and swift payments of claims.

The company is also in partnership with the health services workers union.