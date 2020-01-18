The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has closed down an insecticides manufacturing company in Odorkor within the Okaikoi South Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra region for operating without a license.

The action follows complaints from residents who raised concerns over the health implications of the stench and the indiscriminate disposal of their waste.

A team led by the Business Development Manager of the GSA, George Anti, seized samples of the insecticides and other packaging materials on site.

Among the initial charges were that some of the products had the GSA mark of conformity and labelling that had not been duly approved.

Two persons, who identified as caretakers for the shop, were arrested as the original owners of the place were not available upon the team’s visit.

In an interview with Citi Business News on the surveillance which prompted Friday’s action, George Anti said the Authority acted in a resolute manner with the enforcement of its laws.

“We have received several complaints from residents in the area of incessant fumes that they are constantly inhaling as a result of this manufacturing that is going on here. These things pose a major health risk to the public,” he remarked.

He added: “The manufacturing is not even being done in accordance with the laid down procedure and clearly they’re printing labels and misleading the public as though they have gone through the right processes but they haven’t.”

The production site, situated in a relatively congested neighbourhood, was also close to the preparation and packaging of delicacies like plantain chips.

Residents will not readily divulge any information to the task force.

But some of the products that were found on site were NOPEST, Teacher Power, Two Brothers disinfectants, and other unused packets of paper and adhesive glue or starch.

George Anti further intimated that all those found culpable will be prosecuted according to law.

“After today, clearly there is no law that will allow this kind of manufacturing to take place in such a densely populated residential area. So their business cannot continue at the premises where they are located presently…Before we get to the discussions on corrective measures, they are falling foul of the law and they must be sanctioned and we will do that right away,” he emphasized.