A group calling itself Concerned Comrades of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has locked the offices of some CPP executives over an alleged secret bank account operated by some officers of the party at the GCB bank.

The group locked up the offices of the party’s acting Chairman, Hajiah Hamdatu; Acting General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh and the National Youth Organiser, Nabila Basiru.

The group accused these three of being behind the opening of the alleged secret account and wants them away from the office until the ongoing investigation exonerates them.

“We are here to close these offices as members of the party to pave way so that the central committee members and the council of elders will take this party from these people and let them step aside as far as investigations are concerned,” one of the group members, Yakubu Habib, explained to Citi News.

He insisted that these executives needed to “step aside for thorough investigations to continue.”

The group’s actions followed a letter by the National Treasurer, Samuel Gordon Etroo, to the headquarters of the GCB Bank stating that the opening of the bank account without the consent of the executives was a clear violation of their rules.

He thus asked the bank to cooperate with them to carry out their investigations.

Yakubu Habib also said, “we’ve done our preliminary investigations as party members and it is clearly established that…in the case that we are proceeding now, due procedures were not followed.”

He further called on the Central Committee of the party, GCB bank and the police to expedite investigations to get to the root of the issue.