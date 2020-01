After announcing his presence on the music scene with a short video he took of himself crying while singing ‘Imagine Say’ and later doing a remix with Samini, Imrana is back with a bang.

This year, Imrana has been officially signed onto the ‘Midas Touch Inc’ record label and has dropped his first official music video.

The video titled ‘Who Born You’ features ‘Notin I Get’ hitmaker Fameye.