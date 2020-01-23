Newly elected Assembly and Unit Committee members across the country will be sworn-in today, Thursday, January 23, 2020.

The induction ceremony will pave way for the Assembly Members to officially commence work.

Today’s ceremony will exclude three district assemblies because they could not hold their elections during the national exercise that took place on December 17, 2019.

Speaking to the media, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama said: “People have been assigned to move throughout the length and breadth of the country to inaugurate our assemblies except three – Nkoranza North and South and Lower Manya Krobo because they were not able to hold their elections for one reason or the other. But all the others including the AMA will be inaugurated [Today].”

December 17 Assembly elections

The December 17, 2020 election was generally peaceful but was characterized by the low turnout which has always been the challenge for district-level elections.