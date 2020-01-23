The National Democratic Party (NDP) says it will open nominations from May for prospective party members who wish to contest for the party’s flagbearership position.

The NDP, an offshoot of the National Democratic Congress was founded in 2012 by former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

The party’s candidate for the last general elections, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings was however disqualified by the Electoral Commission at the time.

General Secretary of the party Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong in a Citi News interview said per their roadmap, nominations will be open for parliamentary candidate hopefuls in March.

“The National Democratic Party is preparing for the 2020 electoral season. We will complete our regional conferences that will run till March. We will open nominations for our Parliamentary candidates in March and April. And from May, we will open nominations for our flagbearer contestants and end it up with a national conference in June.”

He added that the party will release its manifesto right after nominating a flagbearer.

“…Probably in June we will launch our party manifesto for the 2020 polls,” he added.