The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has urged Ghanaians not to panic about their relatives in China following the outbreak of coronavirus in that country.

According to the Ministry, no Ghanaian has been affected by the virus.

The virus which was first reported in the province of Wuhan in China has sent fear around the world with various governments putting measures in place to ensure that their citizens both home and in China are safe.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Ghana in Beijing and the consulate-General in Guangzhou are in constant contact with students and citizens of Ghana living in China.

The Ministry added in the statement that, there was no need to worry since Ghanaian students in China have been given guidelines on how to stay safe.

The statement further advised Ghanaians who intend to travel to China to buy medical insurance and also acquaint themselves with the nearest English speaking health facility where the virus could be treated in case they get infected.

They have also been cautioned that anyone who visits the Wuhan providence would be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The statement finally indicated that most universities in China have postponed their reopening dates indefinitely and thus they were advising all parents and guardians with students in the Hubei province to immediately reach out to the Ghanaian consulate in China to ensure the safety of the students.

The virus, known also as 2019-nCoV, is said to be a new strain of coronavirus that has not previously been identified in humans.

The number of total confirmed cases has risen to 4,515 as of January 27.

GUTA advises members to postpone travels to China

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) had also advised its members to defer any plans to travel to China until the Coronavirus outbreak is brought under control.

In a press statement issued today, 28th January 2020, GUTA said its members should find other means of transacting business other than travelling to that country until the outbreak is brought under control.

“The Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) wishes to advise members of the business community, especially, traders who intend or are preparing to travel to China for business or any other thing, to hold on if possible to do their business-related and other communications on the internet until the case of the outbreak and spread of the respiratory illness as reported in the media is brought under complete control”.

GUTA also admonished its members who have returned recently from or are returning from a trip to China and its environs to visit the nearest hospitals for diagnosis immediately they feel any symptoms.