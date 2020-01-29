The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has downplayed concerns raised by the Minority in Parliament over the non-utilisation of the Onuador Medical Outreach Vans.

The vans were procured by the Mahama administration to assist in the delivery of healthcare in the hinterlands.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the Minister even questioned if the vans were fit for purpose.

He intimated that the government would be putting the vans to use if they were roadworthy.

“If it is the case that those vans are in a motorable condition and fit for purpose, they will be applied to good use on the road… There will be absolutely no reason for which those vans are in motorable condition and fit for purpose and will be abandoned,” he said.

Eight of the vans that were procured in 2014 have been parked at the Biomedical Engineering Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Mr. Oppong-Nkrumah was ultimate of the view that the concerns raised about the vans were in a bid to distract Ghanaians from the government’s 307 ambulances meant for each of the 275 constituencies.

Despite the Minority’s demands, the Minister held that “it doesn’t take away anything from what has happened”.

“You should expect that on a day like this, where every well-meaning Ghanaian is clear in their mind that the government of Ghana has moved a notch higher by making these ambulances available, of course, the Minority will seek to try and discount or take something away by going to raise an issue about Onuador vans.”

About Onuador van

The vans were meant to help in the provision of health services in general medicine, ophthalmology, dentistry and audiology assessment particularly in rural areas in about 46 districts in the country.

The Mahama administration had begun processes to seek funding for the operationalisation of the vans before it left office in 2016.

The Minority maintains that the vans in their current state are operational.