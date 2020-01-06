The Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the Holy Trinity International Church branches at Akweteman in the Okaikwei North Municipality risk being demolished over complaints of noise pollution.

The two churches have been sued by four persons; Joseph Boakye Danquah, Alhaji Yusif Mahama, Robert Kwesi Haywood and Stephen Amarh Tetteh, who say the level of noise from the two churches is interfering with their “quiet enjoyment of their properties.”

Joined to the case is the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly.

The four first wrote to the assembly complaining of the “unbearable noise” from the places of worship in November 2018.

They now want the court to order the Okaikwei North Municipal assembly to “perform its statutory duty by demolishing or causing to be demolished the auditoriums of” the church buildings.

“…The defendants have evinced a clear intention to continue with their activities in flagrant disregard and breach of the plaintiffs’ right to quiet enjoyment of their properties.”

As an alternative to the demolition, they called for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Municipal Assembly to supervise the two churches to soundproof their “said church buildings to bring the noise level in their premises in conformity with the recommended noise levels of the Ghana Standards.”

In the writ, they said the EPA had conducted a noise assessment in October 2019 in which the churches were found to be above 55 decibels “and not compliant with the recommended Ghana Standard for Daytime Noise Levels for residential areas.”

The plaintiffs described the noise as “very loud singing, clapping and drumming accompanied by electronic musical instruments and loud prayers both day and night.”

In addition to the noise complaints, the plaintiffs also said the “congregants litter the grounds” and block off the single lane road which leads to the entrance of the premises of the [churches].”