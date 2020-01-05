The Savannah Regional Police Command has launched investigations into the death of two persons who were shot dead following a chieftaincy dispute at Choggu-Naa Kuraa, a farming community near Kpalbusi in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The police also said they will also provide full security at vantage points within the district.

On Friday, 3rd January, 2020, the District Security Council held a meeting where certain measures were agreed upon to enable fleeing residents to return.

The Savannah Regional Police Commander, DCOP Enoch Bediako, said investigations into the matter is ongoing, although no arrest has been made yet.

“At the moment there haven’t been any arrests, the place is deserted and we are still investigating. Apart from the two who were dead and the one who is seriously injured at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, we haven’t heard of any injuries which is serious again,” he stated.

Chieftaincy dispute in Choggu-Naa Kuraa

The chieftaincy dispute in Choggu-Naa Kuraa, a farming community near Kpalbusi in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah Region has been lingering for more than three years now,

But on the 2nd of January, 2020, the chief of Kpalbusi triggered the violence after he decided to enskin himself as Chief of the community against traditional advice.

The Assemblyman of the area, Alhassan Haruna stated that the dispute occurred after farmers who settled in his jurisdiction sent for royalties from the other farmers in the community. But the people resisted the move thereby leading to the gun attack on the emissaries.

This led to the death of two persons, whilst another is in critical condition at the Tamale Teaching Hospital following a chieftaincy dispute.