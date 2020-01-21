The Minister for Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has called on industry players to desist from misinforming the public on the digital migration process to ensure a successful migration.

She made the call during a stakeholder meeting in Accra.

The stakeholder meeting was aimed at updating stakeholders on the digital migration process and soliciting their inputs for a successful transition.

The Ablekuma West legislator promised to carry out an intensive public education on Digital Switch Over (DSO) which she claims have been misreported to incite citizens against the process.

She further called on the general public to disregard the information that suggests that the Ministry Of Communications (MoC ) through the NCA acted contrary to the laws of the country.

The ministry was optimistic for a possible completion of the migration process as the coverage measurement on the signal quality of the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) network infrastructure showed a current population coverage of almost 90%, with broadcasting signals.

Some of the stakeholders who attended the meeting included: Ministry of Information, National Communications Authority, National Media Commission, Actors Guild, Broadcasters on the National DTT Platform, Film Producers Association of Ghana, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Ghana Independent Content Providers Association and the Ghana Institute of Engineers.