The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, has declared her intention to seek re-election for the fourth time to represent the constituency in parliament.

She has announced her plans to obtain nomination forms and participate in the upcoming parliamentary primaries once the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) opens nominations.

The NPP is set to open nominations on Wednesday, December 20, for individuals aspiring to represent the party in constituencies with incumbent Members of Parliament.

The parliamentary primaries are scheduled for January 27, 2024, in constituencies with sitting MPs.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a carnival in Dansoman in Accra on Monday, Owusu-Ekuful expressed her commitment to spearheading further development in the constituency.

“We are going again, and our primaries will be on the 22nd of January, and I am looking forward to winning the nod of the people of this constituency because they have seen the work that we have done. Roads, schools, police stations, court houses, job opportunities, loans for those who need small loans, skills training, and acquisition and slot. We have done a lot of work in this constituency.”

“And I am hopeful that the people of this constituency will give me the nod to continue to represent them so that we can continue to develop this constituency,” she stated.