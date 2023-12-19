All is set for the District Level Elections (DLEs), scheduled to take place today, Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Over 66,000 individuals are competing for assembly and unit committee positions in the local polls.

The Electoral Commission’s statistics indicate 18,755 assembly member candidates and 47,502 unit committee member candidates, totalling 66,257 candidates.

The electoral battleground spans 6,215 electoral areas across 216 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr. Sereboe Quarcoo, told Citi News that preparations are well advanced to ensure a successful organization of the polls.

He assured that adequate preparations have been made to ensure there is no shortage of electoral materials at any polling station today.

“With the exception of ballot papers, all the materials are there, and when we are going, we don’t go with partial delivery; we go with full delivery, so we are not expecting to have shortages. All things being equal, in case there are shortages, the district office will respond to such shortages,” he added.