The father of one of the Takoradi kidnapped girls, Francis Bentum, today, Wednesday, went on rampage at the Sekondi High Court after the case against suspects John Orji and Sam Udoetuk Wills was adjourned to February 5, 2020.

Mr. Bentum who was not happy with the frequent adjournment of the kidnapping case physically attacked the Sam Wills in the courtroom after the Presiding Judge, Justice Hannah Taylor, granted the State Attorney, Adeliade Kobiri-Woode’s plea for the court to adjourn the case.

“For some time now we have been indicating to the court that we are expecting some document from the investigator. The said document would be presented to the office by the investigators by close of week. Those documents would help as to begin other proceedings in another court so we pray the court for an adjournment to receive the document,” the attorney said.

The kidnap victims, Priscilla Bentum, Ryth Love Quayson, Priscilla Mantebea Kuranchie and Ruth Abakahm who were kidnapped in Takoradi in the Western Region between July and December 2018 were confirmed dead in August 2019.

The prosecution said it was expecting an update on investigations from the police by close of this week to inform amendments to their fact sheet.

Following the adjournment, the families of the victims went on rampage and tried to attack the suspects.

The police managed to eventually whisk away the suspects to safety.

After the tensions had calmed, Mr. Bentum conveyed his frustrations to Citi News.

“What they are doing doesn’t make sense. Our ancestors must rise. If I have to die to sacrifice for these children, I will do it,” he said.

Another father of one of the victims, Alexander Kuranchie, also criticised the police’s lack of urgency in the case.

“I am not happy at all because I have realised that the investigator is just playing with our emotions. You were here and you pleaded for extension of date. You were given up 22nd of January which is today.”

“You come to court today to say you’re now preparing your papers. All this while where were you? All this time we come and sit here for five minutes and we rise up after adjournment. So I am not happy about the way they are handling the case. I am not happy at all,” he said.