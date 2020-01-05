A Kia truck allegedly loaded with illegal lumber has been impounded at Sunyani.

The Kia truck with registration number AS 4955-E was from Dormaa in the Bono Region and was heading to Yeji in the Bono East Region.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh while addressing the media in Sunyani on Sunday claimed that after the arrest, they discovered that the documents covering the illegal lumber were suspicious.

“The amount paid in VAT was higher than the actual cost of the lumber and therefore further investigations needed to be conducted and the matter was referred to the appropriate authorities.”

They were reports that the truck allegedly smashed into the Minister’s vehicle when he tried to stop the truck driver.

The Minister’s license and that of the Kia driver and other documents of the truck have been handed over to the Sunyani Police station pending further investigations.

He indicated that illegal lumber and rosewood dealers in the country have devised a strategy by transporting it through unapproved routes.

The Minister also debunked allegations against him on social media that he, the Minister, demanded money from the truck driver and also caused his overnight detention.

He noted that both parties left the police station after the police had taken their statement and nobody requested anything from the Kia driver.

He called on Ghanaians to be on the lookout for people who engage in the illegal lumber business and support the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry to fight these miscreants in the society.