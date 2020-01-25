President Nana Akufo-Addo says Ghana is joining other countries across the world to demand a comprehensive action plan to address issues of climate change.

The issue of climate change has dominated discussions at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Addressing a press conference on the sideline of the World Economic Forum, Nana Akufo-Addo, outlined some steps adopted by his government in the fight, saying the issues of climate change must be dealt with seriously.

“The most fundamental thing that we have done is to fuse the seventeen SDGs including their teachings on climate change, and the preservation of our ocean into our national budget. For two years running our national budget has reflected our commitment to the implementation of the SDGs”.

“So all through the governmental system, right from the local to the national level, those commitments form part of the agenda of government and they include of course the efforts of climate change. We have also taken on a big task of re-afforestation, the deforestation that has taken place in years past has led to great problems with the climate, and we have also instituted a vigorous program of fighting illegal mining in the country so that we can have responsible mining in Ghana which once again is having a big impact on climate change”.

NCCE boss calls for political parties to tackle climate change in their manifestos

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Josephine Nkrumah, challenged political parties to make climate change part of their agenda in the crafting of their 2020 election manifestoes.

Speaking at a forum organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in Accra, she contends that political parties must include in their manifesto how to tackle climate change.

“It is a very important issue and I think that we must insist that political parties begin to tell us in their manifesto clearly how they want to address climate change for us to determine how we vote.”

Time to accept threats of climate- Akufo Addo

In a speech that followed a global climate strike led by youth activists, President Nana Akufo-Addo called on world leaders to commit to practical steps to countering the degradation of planet earth.

In his address to the General Assembly of the United Nations on Wednesday, President Nana Akufo-Addo said the realities of climate change had become impossible to ignore.

“There are scientific and mathematical truths that do not change with space or time and these are truths we all do well to uphold. Now that the scientists have spoken on the realities of climate change, I believe it is time to direct our energies to what we can and should do to counteract the danger and stop unnecessary arguments,” the President said.