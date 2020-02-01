The National Lottery Authority (NLA) through its new Jackpot game known as Daywa has empowered Mr. Francis Pwalua, a 64-year-old farmer from Navrongo in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

Mr. Francis Pwalua received a cheque of GHS126,000.00 as the ultimate winner for Daywa 5/39 Jackpot game.

He won the GHS126,000 with only GHS2.

The Daywa Jackpot game is a new interesting game launched on 26th November 2019 at the premises of the NLA Head Office in Accra.

The Daywa Game is a Public-Private Partnership initiative involving the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and Luckweb Ghana Limited.

Under the able leadership of Kofi Osei-Ameyaw as the Director-General of the NLA, exciting new games have been introduced to support the revenue generation capacity of the Authority alongside the original 5/90 Lottery Game.

The following new games have been successfully rolled out under Kofi Osei-Ameyaw’s led Management:

1. NLA VAG 5/90 Lottery in collaboration with the Veterans Administration Ghana (VAG).

2. Daywa 5/39 in collaboration with Luckweb Ghana Limited.

3. Lucky 3 in collaboration with Keed Ghana Limited

4. 787 Game in collaboration with Wotiriye Lottery.

According to NLA, By the end of 2020, new games would be implemented by authority in order to expand the revenue its mobilization to support national development.

“Within the last three years, the Authority has achieved a lot and would continue to work hard in accordance with the vision of President Akufo-Addo and the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda,” a statement from the NLA stated.

The Management of National Lottery Authority (NLA) congratulates Mr. Francis Pwalua for winning the GHC 126,000.00 Daywa Jackpot Game with only GHC 2. We urge him to use the money wisely for the benefit of himself, family and society.