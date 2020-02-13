A Member of Parliament (MP) hopeful for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, believes the rift between Abudus and Andanis will no longer be used as a campaign message following the peace brokered in the area sealed with the coronation of a new Yaa-Naa for Dagbon.

Abukari Mahama II was installed as Yaa-Naa of Dagbon in January 2019 after almost two decades of turmoil.

Mr. Mahama affirmed that the installation of Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama means that “nobody can make [political] benefit by saying NPP is Abudu and NDC is Andani.”

“That Abudu and Andani thing is gone. We are all one now and I can tell you that Nana Akufo-Addo is going to increase the votes in Yendi to more than 10,000 votes…the issue of Abudus and Andanis is gone,” the MP aspirant said.

Mr. Mahama was speaking on Citi TV‘s The Point of View, where he said he expected the stability in Yendi to translate into development for the area.

He remarked that this new era “paves way for development to come into Yendi because there is peace.”

“Because there was no peace, people were not giving attention to that area. That is why it is critical that [I] become the Member of Parliament to also look at the investors we can bring,” he added.

Background to Dagbon peace

Though chieftaincy tensions in Dagbon have existed since the ’60s, the killing of Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II in March 2002 in a coordinated attack on the palace plunged Dagbon into years of intermittent violence.

In the wake of the escalating tensions, former President Kufuor set up the Otumfuo Committee of Eminent Chiefs to use all customary means available to settle the matter.

The Committee succeeded in getting the Abudu and Andani royal gates to commit to the roadmap to peace despite several breakdowns of talks.

This led to the performance of the funeral rites of the two late Ya Naas; Naa Mahamadu Abdulai and Naa Yakubu Andani.

The Asantehene-led Mediation Committee on Friday, November 16, 2018, finalised its road-map to the restoration of peace in Dagbon.

The Committee of Eminent Kings was made up of the Asantehene, the Nayiri and the Yagbonwura.

The three eminent Kings resolved that the Abudu Royals should perform the funeral of the late Yaa-Naa, Mahamudu Abdulai, beginning December 14-28, 2018.

This was to be followed by the funeral of the late Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II from January 4 to 18, 2019 before the coronation of the new Yaa-Naa.