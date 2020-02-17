As part of the Heritage Month celebration at Citi FM and Citi TV, there shall be the biggest concert to celebrate Ga music and its heritage.

Accra Music Expo 2020 will be held on March 21, 2020 at the forecourt of the AMA Headquarters.

Put together by Citi TV and Accra Metropolitan Assembly patrons will enjoy the folklore, the incredible music, history and appreciate the dynamic culture of the Ga People.

Last year, Ga music ensemble Dromo Naa, ‘Gyata Bi’ singer Adane Best, the Evergreen Dance Band, Afro-Soul singer Cina Soul performed at the programme.

The Accra Music Expo is a precursor to Citi FM’s Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO).

This is part of Citi FM’s annual Heritage Month programme which is held in March to promote the Ghanaian heritage and culture.

This event is by Invitation only. Call 0205-973973 to reserve your invitation.