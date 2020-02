Ghanaian singer Ama Slay has released her new song, solely meant for lovers.

Titled ‘My Lover’ the new song centers on love and talks about what lengths one can go for his or her lover.

‘My Lover’ which is the title of the song is self-explanatory, as it complements the lyrics or content of the song.

In the song, Ama Slay expresses her feelings to her soul mate.

The song was produced by Peewezel, with the video shot and directed by Yaw Skyface.