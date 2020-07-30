Ghanaian artiste Ama Slay has served music lovers with the release of her new single, ‘Ice Cream’.

This is the first single from her forthcoming EP which promises to be a delight for all music fans.

The catchy summer tune, ‘Ice Cream’, was produced by B2 of DopeNation fame.

The new track has Ama Slay linking up with music video director Yaw Skyface for a splendid production on the music video.

The colourful video features female dancers and has Ama Slay licking the ice cream of her man.

She has other songs like ‘Asem’, ‘My Lover’, ‘Turn It Up’, and ‘Ginger’.