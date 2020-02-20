The second-placed school in Citi TV‘s Best Brain quiz competition, Happy Kids school has received its book prize from Blue Knights Limited.

Blue Knights, a sponsor of the competition gave the school GHS 500 worth of books as part of the prize package.

Representatives of the school were on Wednesday, at the company’s premises to receive the books.

Happy Kids came second after they lost to Silicon Valley International School.

Aside from the books, Happy Kids made away with three silver medals and a certificate of participation.

Blue Knights Limited specializes in providing all kinds of quality and affordable books for children and adults.

It is the only bookshop in Ghana that stocks modern architecture and interior decoration books that are non-pirated and of good quality.

Best Brain is an educational show that brings Junior High Schools together in a classic quiz competition.

The program was sponsored by Blue Knights Limited with support from Citi FM.

Participating schools included Kay-Billie-Klaer International School, Christ the King International School, Ministry of Health Basic School, St. Martin de Porres and All Saints Anglican School.

The others are Christian Home School, Unique Child School, Corpus Christi, Adenta Community School and Royale Shakespeare International School.